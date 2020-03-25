iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,645 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $48,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 45,627 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 863,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after buying an additional 32,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.