Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter.

PEJ stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

