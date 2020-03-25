Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,130.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,347.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,320.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

