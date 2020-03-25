CAE (NYSE:CAE) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

CAE opened at $11.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. CAE has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $699.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 796.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

