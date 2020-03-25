Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

CAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Crossamerica Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $10.37 on Monday. Crossamerica Partners has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $512.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mickey Kim acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,352.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan D. Lynch acquired 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $97,223.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,145 shares of company stock worth $197,121.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 111,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 46,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

