Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 56.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Carnival from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of CCL stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45. Carnival has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $56.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.