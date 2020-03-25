Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) to “Hold”

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Coal Resources LP manages and develops active thermal coal operations. The company engages in underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high- BTU bituminuous thermal coal. It primarily sells its coal to electric utilities in the United States. CONSOL Coal Resources LP, formerly known as CNX Coal Resrcs, is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CCR. ValuEngine raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on CONSOL Coal Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.21 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.05.

CONSOL Coal Resources stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. CONSOL Coal Resources has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 40,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 100,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. 22.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

