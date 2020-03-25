China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

CHU stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 664,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 75,106 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU)

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CAE Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity
CAE Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity
Crossamerica Partners Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Crossamerica Partners Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Carnival Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co
Carnival Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CONSOL Coal Resources to “Hold”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CONSOL Coal Resources to “Hold”
China Unicom Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group
China Unicom Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group
China Unicom Upgraded by Macquarie to “Outperform”
China Unicom Upgraded by Macquarie to “Outperform”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report