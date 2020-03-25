China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

CHU stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 664,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 75,106 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.