China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Upgraded by Macquarie to “Outperform”

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
CHU has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.
Shares of NYSE:CHU opened at $5.97 on Monday. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.87.
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.
