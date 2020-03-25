China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Upgraded by Macquarie to “Outperform”

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CHU has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE:CHU opened at $5.97 on Monday. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 62,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

