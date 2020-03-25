Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) to Hold

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CX. Bank of America cut their price target on Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CX. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

