Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target Cut to GBX 265

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYNT. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 242 ($3.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 339.11 ($4.46).

SYNT opened at GBX 197.90 ($2.60) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 287.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 310.29. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 208.02 ($2.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23). The company has a market cap of $840.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

