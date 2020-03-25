H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) PT Lowered to

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from to in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

H & R Block stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. H & R Block has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. H & R Block’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H & R Block will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 181,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth $51,060,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

