Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Cut to Hold at Liberum Capital

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 230 ($3.03). Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their target price on Mitie Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 144 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 162.80 ($2.14).

Get Mitie Group alerts:

MTO stock opened at GBX 74.55 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 139.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10. The stock has a market cap of $272.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03. Mitie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 106.10 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 170.10 ($2.24).

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.