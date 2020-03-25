Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,556.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Lucey bought 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after buying an additional 2,795,461 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,829,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,707,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,098,000 after buying an additional 1,521,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,241,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after buying an additional 1,033,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

