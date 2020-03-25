Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of CPB opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

