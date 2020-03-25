At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 28.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HOME. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $2.79 on Monday. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $130.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $397.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.75 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that At Home Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 518,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,316.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth about $21,569,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,815,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after buying an additional 470,106 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 333,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 250,842 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

