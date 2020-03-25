Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

DCO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

NYSE DCO opened at $23.27 on Monday. Ducommun has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $57.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $267.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Ducommun’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ducommun will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Paulson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,003.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,039,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ducommun by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

