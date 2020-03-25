J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Trading Up 16%

Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) were up 16% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.95 and last traded at $125.76, approximately 130,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 128,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on JJSF shares. BidaskClub cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Consumer Edge cut J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CL King started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.07 and a 200 day moving average of $179.44.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $36,440,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 195.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 53,808 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 422.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $3,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.