China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED is a leading provider of online education in China focusing on professional education. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals and other course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers in China in the areas of accounting, law, healthcare, construction engineering, information technology and other industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

China Distance Education stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $239.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. China Distance Education has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. China Distance Education had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. On average, analysts expect that China Distance Education will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in China Distance Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in China Distance Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in China Distance Education by 4,512.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 89,075 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Distance Education by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 128,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

China Distance Education Company Profile

