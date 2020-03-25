Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) to Sell

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on Cinemark from $32.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Insiders acquired 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,257,000 after buying an additional 1,319,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,956,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,911,000 after buying an additional 263,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,518,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after buying an additional 139,884 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,300,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,864,000 after buying an additional 440,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.