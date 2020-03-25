Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

EMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR opened at $44.30 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.