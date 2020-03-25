Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) PT Lowered to GBX 650 at Deutsche Bank

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 650 ($8.55) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TATE. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 795 ($10.46) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Investec cut Tate & Lyle to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 765.71 ($10.07).

Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 572 ($7.52) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 713.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 729.74. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of GBX 493.83 ($6.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 811.40 ($10.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

