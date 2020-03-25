Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) to Hold

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

DSSI stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $396.01 million and a P/E ratio of -42.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 729.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

