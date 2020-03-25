Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,142 ($15.02).

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 693 ($9.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,088.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,078.26. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,317 ($17.32).

In related news, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($16.05), for a total transaction of £122,000 ($160,484.08). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total transaction of £243,800 ($320,705.08).

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Analyst Recommendations for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CAE Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity
CAE Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity
Crossamerica Partners Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Crossamerica Partners Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Carnival Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co
Carnival Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CONSOL Coal Resources to “Hold”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CONSOL Coal Resources to “Hold”
China Unicom Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group
China Unicom Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group
China Unicom Upgraded by Macquarie to “Outperform”
China Unicom Upgraded by Macquarie to “Outperform”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report