Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,142 ($15.02).

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 693 ($9.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,088.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,078.26. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,317 ($17.32).

In related news, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($16.05), for a total transaction of £122,000 ($160,484.08). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total transaction of £243,800 ($320,705.08).

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

