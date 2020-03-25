Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Shares Up 16.1%

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) shares shot up 16.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.35, 113,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average session volume of 61,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $1.05. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $295.88 million for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPY. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
