Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Shares Up 16.1%

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) shares shot up 16.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.35, 113,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average session volume of 61,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $1.05. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $295.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPY. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

