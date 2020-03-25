Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Rating Increased to Buy at Liberum Capital

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) was upgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 980 ($12.89). Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHB. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 789 ($10.38) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays downgraded Shaftesbury to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shaftesbury to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Shaftesbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 837.17 ($11.01).

Shares of SHB stock opened at GBX 609 ($8.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 804.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 890.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. Shaftesbury has a 12 month low of GBX 559 ($7.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06). The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.65.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

