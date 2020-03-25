Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital downgraded Mears Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MER stock opened at GBX 149.50 ($1.97) on Wednesday. Mears Group has a 1 year low of GBX 157 ($2.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 323 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 265.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 269.76. The company has a market cap of $165.18 million and a PE ratio of 6.95.

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

