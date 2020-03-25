FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C)

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities researchers at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON K3C opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 189.99. K3 Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 295.90 ($3.89). The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 million and a P/E ratio of 13.93.

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other K3 Capital Group news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli bought 40,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £99,999 ($131,543.01). Also, insider Anthony John Ford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31), for a total value of £252,000 ($331,491.71).

K3 Capital Group Company Profile

K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

