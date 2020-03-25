Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,700

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JMAT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Matthey to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,286.67 ($43.23).

JMAT opened at GBX 1,904 ($25.05) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,428.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,842.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 2,184 ($28.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider John Walker purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,920 ($38.41) per share, with a total value of £350.40 ($460.93). Also, insider Patrick W. Thomas purchased 3,937 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, for a total transaction of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,964 shares of company stock worth $10,268,418.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

