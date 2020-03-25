Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,700

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JMAT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Matthey to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,286.67 ($43.23).

JMAT opened at GBX 1,904 ($25.05) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,428.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,842.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 2,184 ($28.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider John Walker purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,920 ($38.41) per share, with a total value of £350.40 ($460.93). Also, insider Patrick W. Thomas purchased 3,937 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, for a total transaction of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,964 shares of company stock worth $10,268,418.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mears Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
Mears Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for K3 Capital Group
FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for K3 Capital Group
Johnson Matthey Price Target Cut to GBX 2,700
Johnson Matthey Price Target Cut to GBX 2,700
Intu Properties Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Sell
Intu Properties Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Sell
Helical Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”
Helical Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”
Gemfields Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap
Gemfields Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report