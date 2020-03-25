Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 35.46 ($0.47).

Get Intu Properties alerts:

LON:INTU opened at GBX 3.76 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.49. Intu Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 112.15 ($1.48).

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.