Helical (LON:HLCL) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Helical (LON:HLCL) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Helical from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Helical in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered shares of Helical to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 438.20 ($5.76).

Shares of LON HLCL opened at GBX 270.50 ($3.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 437.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 423.69. Helical has a fifty-two week low of GBX 325 ($4.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 540 ($7.10). The company has a market cap of $324.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65.

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

