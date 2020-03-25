Gemfields (LON:GEM) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Gemfields (LON:GEM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Gemfields has a twelve month low of GBX 5.79 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 654 ($8.60). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75.

About Gemfields

Gemfields plc is a supplier of colored gemstones. The Company operates through five segments: Zambia, which includes emerald and beryl mining activities; Mozambique, which includes ruby and corundum mining activities; UK, which includes sales of cut and polished gemstones, marketing, technical and administrative services; Faberge, which includes wholesale and retail sales of jewelry and watches, and Other, which includes new projects and traded auctions.

