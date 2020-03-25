Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,500 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,450 ($71.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,025 ($52.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,275 ($69.39) to GBX 5,550 ($73.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,742.86 ($62.39).

Croda International stock opened at GBX 4,186 ($55.06) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,696.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,851.50. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28.

In other news, insider Keith Layden sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,484 ($58.98), for a total transaction of £68,470.68 ($90,069.30). Also, insider John Ramsay purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($53.60) per share, for a total transaction of £3,056.25 ($4,020.32). Insiders have bought a total of 84 shares of company stock worth $349,449 in the last 90 days.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

