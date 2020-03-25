Bodycote (LON:BOY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Bodycote (LON:BOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BOY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bodycote to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 771.79 ($10.15).

LON:BOY opened at GBX 520 ($6.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 636.50 ($8.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The stock has a market cap of $995.57 million and a PE ratio of 9.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 730.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 797.12.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

