Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BME has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B&M European Value Retail to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 421.85 ($5.55).

BME stock opened at GBX 296 ($3.89) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 245.60 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 333.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 369.47.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Analyst Recommendations for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mears Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
Mears Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for K3 Capital Group
FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for K3 Capital Group
Johnson Matthey Price Target Cut to GBX 2,700
Johnson Matthey Price Target Cut to GBX 2,700
Intu Properties Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Sell
Intu Properties Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Sell
Helical Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”
Helical Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”
Gemfields Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap
Gemfields Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report