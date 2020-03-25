Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BME has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B&M European Value Retail to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 421.85 ($5.55).

BME stock opened at GBX 296 ($3.89) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 245.60 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 333.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 369.47.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

