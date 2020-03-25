Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will announce $2.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Corning posted sales of $2.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $11.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.01 billion to $11.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Shares of GLW opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. Corning has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,301,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000,000 after purchasing an additional 77,869 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Corning by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

