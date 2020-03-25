Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.86 Million

Analysts expect Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) to report sales of $119.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.19 million. Ship Finance International posted sales of $116.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full year sales of $473.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.35 million to $477.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $462.41 million, with estimates ranging from $454.08 million to $470.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ship Finance International.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.94 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 19.43%.

SFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets lowered Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFL opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $903.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. Ship Finance International has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.52%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

