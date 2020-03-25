$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will post $2.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.00 billion. Newmont Goldcorp reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full year sales of $11.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $12.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $13.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newmont Goldcorp.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.15. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $153,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $1,467,109. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $378,296,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after buying an additional 1,966,320 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after buying an additional 1,764,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after buying an additional 921,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

