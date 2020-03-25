Brokerages Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $8.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

MasTec stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MasTec by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

