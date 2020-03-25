$488.50 Million in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce sales of $488.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.83 million to $499.80 million. Generac reported sales of $470.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $521,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,877 shares in the company, valued at $72,280,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,545,400. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $14,933,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $212,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $1,924,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 182.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 42,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.18. Generac has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $118.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

