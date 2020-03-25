Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.18 Million

Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will announce sales of $307.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.50 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $289.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.
Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after buying an additional 79,363 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 285,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.
Shares of HWC stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $44.74.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%.
Hancock Whitney Company Profile
Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.
