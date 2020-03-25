Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.18 Million

Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will announce sales of $307.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.50 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $289.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after buying an additional 79,363 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 285,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

