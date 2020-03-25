Zacks: Analysts Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.69 Million

Analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce $135.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.20 million and the lowest is $135.16 million. Lannett posted sales of $172.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $542.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.13 million to $545.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $587.31 million, with estimates ranging from $566.30 million to $618.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

LCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,080,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 686.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 669,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 584,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $301.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.58 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

