$248.72 Million in Sales Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will announce $248.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.90 million to $259.48 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $257.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 5,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $39,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 17,500 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SHO opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 210.71%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.