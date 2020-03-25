ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $995.74 Million

Brokerages predict that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will report sales of $995.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $994.04 million to $997.90 million. ASGN reported sales of $923.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ASGN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Shares of ASGN opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 938.7% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

