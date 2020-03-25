$9.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) to post $9.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.52 billion and the lowest is $8.92 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $8.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $28.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $35.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $37.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Plains GP’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on PAGP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

In other news, Director Robert V. Sinnott bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,854.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong purchased 70,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,780.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.