Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Shares Up 15.8%

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) shares shot up 15.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.89, 1,622,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,097,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEM. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Select Medical alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $322,800.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,091,824.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,031,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,418,000 after buying an additional 33,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.