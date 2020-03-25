Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Trading 15.8% Higher

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) traded up 15.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $16.96, 405,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 269,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $807.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,727.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

