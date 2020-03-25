Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Shares Up 15.9%

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)’s share price shot up 15.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.59 and last traded at $35.27, 513,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 334,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

A number of research firms have commented on ACA. ValuEngine downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Arcosa from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $446.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 6.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,808.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 103,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,983,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

