RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Price Up 15.9%

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) rose 15.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.37 and last traded at $54.23, approximately 800,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 781,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.81.

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on RPM International from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $52,039.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in RPM International by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 489,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,373,000 after acquiring an additional 445,312 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in RPM International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 716,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,969,000 after acquiring an additional 156,476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in RPM International by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 129,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,012,000 after acquiring an additional 67,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,922,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

