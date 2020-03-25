MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) rose 15.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.30, approximately 1,146,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 674,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 40,792 shares during the period.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

